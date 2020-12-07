Parasite’s Park So Dam shares amusing encounter at airport after Oscars win

While winning the Academy Awards and the Oscars were all glitz and glamour for the cast of Parasite, getting home was a different feel altogether!

Actress Park So Dam shared an amusing story on the latest episode of JTBC’s Ask Us Anything about their trip home after winning the Oscars.

Needless to say, they weren’t any red carpet rolled out.

“We were nervous about the idea of shipping the trophies home [to Korea]. How could we send them by mail, when the trophies might break? So we put each one in a separate suitcase after wrapping them really carefully with tons of bubble wrap,” the actress said.

“Each [Oscar] trophy weighs about six kilograms [approximately 13 pounds so they’re really heavy. And because they’re made of metal and we had bundled them up so carefully in so much material, [security at the airport] mistook them for weapons. We had wrapped them in so much stuff, and since they were long and heavy, we got stopped at the airport,” she continued.

“The security agents were really shocked when they saw that they were trophies. So we wrapped them back up in bubble wrap [and went home],” Park So Dam said with a laugh.

At least the security agents were diligent although the cast are celebrities!