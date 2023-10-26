Parents accept daughter’s engineering degree after tragic road accident

In a courageous gesture, a grieving couple took the stage to accept their late daughter’s graduation scroll at the 18th Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA) convocation ceremony on Sunday (Oct 22).

As reported by the New Straits Times, Adek @ Che Ahmad and Siti Yuana Janamin represented their daughter, Asniza Adek @ Che Ahmad, to receive her posthumous Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) degree.

Tragically, Asniza earned her degree just 20 days before her life was cut short in a road accident.

The 24-year-old graduate lost her life in a motor vehicle accident in Batu Pahat, Johor, on Oct 3.

She was riding a motorcycle to work when a lorry collided into her vehicle.

Siti Yuana remembered her daughter, the eldest of four siblings, as a diligent, determined, and self-reliant individual.

Asniza not only pursued her studies but also worked part-time to supplement her income.

Additionally, she had recently completed her training and was commissioned as a reserve officer in the Malaysian Armed Forces.

The mother tearfully shared, “I often encouraged her to stay strong when she confided in me about her challenges and busy schedule. It’s her resilience that brings me here today for her convocation.”

Siti Yuana added that her daughter had eagerly anticipated her convocation day and even planned her outfit for the event.

She then reflected on fate, saying, “But who are we to question destiny? Allah must have loved her deeply. I accept it and am proud to have had such a responsible, compassionate, and tenacious daughter.”