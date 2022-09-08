Parents attempt to ‘revive’ dead son by covering his body in salt

A COUPLE in Karnataka, India covered their dead son in salt in hopes of bringing him back from his dead.

The parents, and residents of Siravar village, made the attempt after reading social media posts claiming that salt could resurrect the dead, The Times of India reported on Wednesday.

The boy, who had gone for a swim with his friends, drowned in the pond as he could not swim.

Acting on social media “advice”, his parents then decided to keep his body under a pile of salt for four hours to revive him.

Accordingly, this social media hoax is not new in India, with desperate family members attempting the experiment to bring their loved ones back to life.

A 2019 report by India Today found multiple Facebook accounts sharing videos and photos claiming that drowned persons can be revived by covering them in salt.