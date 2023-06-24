Parents in coffeeshop ignore screaming child, inconveniencing other patrons

PARENTING is quite a challenge, of course especially in dealing with younger children as their thinking is not on the same level as their adult family members.

It is okay to bring children for outings, it is wise to be considerate of other people’s space as we are sharing a common space with one another.

A viral video on TikTok shared by Adzren (@papayen91) showed a child screaming in a high-pitched voice while their parents were just sitting down in the coffeehouse, in a calm and unbothered manner.

Although it is an all too familiar sight, it was said in the video that the shrill screams went on for an hour.

Adzren also clarified that the child was not a special-needs child.

“To all the parents out there, please become ‘responsible parents’. There are many people who are annoyed to the point that they had to go home because they know if they had said something, a fight would take place.

“Your child has been screaming for an hour without being told off. We do not want to hear your child’s high-pitched screaming. If you have decided to dine in a closed area restaurant, please be considerate. Do not be selfish,” Adzren wrote in his video caption.

The parents were surprisingly very unmoved by the public’s attempts to point out the error of their ways as the video creator said that the surrounding patrons have “recorded” the child’s screams and replayed it to the parents and even stared them down but they, nevertheless, did not budge.

“I did not say that I wanted to dine in a very quiet environment like in a library or a hospital but please, your child does not know any better so you have to reprimand them.

“Next time, just talk to each other at home or have an online meeting so long as our ears do not have to deal with loud noises like this,” he added sarcastically at the end.

World of Buzz approached Adzren who said that during the ordeal, the coffee shop’s employees actually approached the family to talk to them about their child’s behaviour but to no avail.