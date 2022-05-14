Parents surrender to cops after sharing video of 10yo son driving to school

A VIDEO of a 10-year-old boy driving his younger siblings to school went viral on Facebook.

In the video, the boy was seen steering his vehicle out onto the road with his siblings in the passenger seat.

According to WauPost, the passengers are a 3-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl in their uniforms.

The boy was reportedly sending his sister to school because their mother was running late on 10 May.

The Pontian district police headquarters (IPD) subsequently carried out an investigation.

Police revealed that the parents turned themselves in at the police station to assist in the investigation.

The case is being observed under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987 and Section 33 of the Children’s Act 2001, for allowing an underage child to drive and leaving a child without reasonable supervision.