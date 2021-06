South Korean actor Park Seo Joon is rumoured to be cast alongside Brie Larson in upcoming superhero film The Marvels intended to be the sequel to the hit 2019 film Captain Marvel.

However, there is no news confirming this yet and the actor’s agency Awesome ENT is keeping mum.

If Park gets a role in The Marvels, he’ll be the third South Korean actor to star in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film following Claudia Kim in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Ma Dong Seok in Eternals.

Park has starred in the hit Kdrama series Itaewon Class and What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim and even had a small role in Oscar-winning thriller Parasite as Min-Hyuk, the wealthy friend of Kim Ki-Woo who gets him a job as a tutor.

According to Star News, he’s expected to travel to the US to film his part in The Marvels sometime in the second half of 2021, after wrapping up filming for his upcoming movie Concrete Utopia.

Despite receiving no confirmation, fans have started forming theories on their own while hunting for clues. Fans gather that he’s likely to be playing comic book fan favourite Noh-Varr aka Marvel Boy.

Just like Carol Danvers, Noh-Varr was a Kree peacekeeping soldier. His life changed when a villain named Dr Midas attacked his ship and brought it crashing down to Earth, killing his parents and girlfriend.

In the comics, the ship crashed in New Jersey, which is one of the known filming locations in The Marvels. Since Noh-Varr sports a head of white hair, any set photos showing Park in white hair is a safe bet that fan theories are true.

While this news is still largely unconfirmed, fans are already tweeting their excitement online. Here’s hoping that they will not be disappointed.

The Marvels also stars Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel. The film is slated to be released on November 11, 2022.