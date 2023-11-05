PAS member calls on govt to cancel Coldplay concert in Malaysia, calling it ‘detrimental’

THE latest news of Coldplay announcing their long-anticipated performance in Malaysia for the very first time on November 22 has invited disapproval from more conservative parties.

A PAS member voiced his displeasure over having the British rock band performing in Malaysia.

PAS center work committee member Nasrudin Hassan said in a Facebook post that the concert should be called off, labelling it as unbeneficial.

He also questioned whether the government intended to promote hedonism and debauchery in Malaysia.

“(It) does not bring any benefit to religion, race and the country,” Nasrudin said in his post.

His post also included two images of Coldplay’s 2016 concert from Twitter with its lead singer Chris Martin performing with the LGBT flag and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s Twitter post welcoming the band.

Netizens called out Nasrudin’s post voicing out that the post was an attack on freedom of speech and restricting an artist’s expression.

Meanwhile, other netizens took the time to remind Nasrudin that Anwar had thanked Coldplay and welcomed them to perform due to their reported contribution in sponsoring a watercraft to clean up trash from rivers.