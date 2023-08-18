Passenger jumps out of moving car after e-hailing driver pulls into police station to report previous crime

BEING an e-hailing driver is not an easy job as they have to pick up random strangers from various locations, dealing with their attitudes and even worse, picking up a customer who does not fulfill their end of the bargain.

One such e-hailing driver experienced having a customer exit their vehicle in the most dangerous fashion to avoid facing the law after trying to scam the driver a second time.

Ahmad Azahari shared on his Facebook page about his encounter with a young man he picked up from Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Klang who exited his car while it was still moving, during the journey to Bandar Baru Sungai Buloh.

Ahmad added that the young man was also his customer who previously booked him with another e-hailing company but he recounted dropping the passenger off at the same location, who then dashed off, not paying his fare.

Thankfully, the e-hailing service company refunded the unpaid amount.

“Today, he ordered the ride through the e-hailing company I work under. Maybe the other company blocked him. I suspected that this was the same passenger who scammed me previously,” he said in his post, adding that he lowered his front seat so that the camera could record the customer’s face well.

In the video, the young man told Ahmad that he needed to borrow RM100 from him as he needed to supposedly pay off his landlord and promised the e-hailing driver that his sister, who works in a bank, will help pay him back, together with the toll fees.