Passenger slammed by e-hailing driver for adjusting aircon

A SINGAPOREAN passenger recently was slammed by his e-hailing driver for adjusting the air conditioning without permission.

A three minute video was posted on TikTok by the passenger, Christopher See Toh documenting the incident. The driver started slamming him after he adjusted the car seat position, window and air conditioning settings.

See explained that his legs were long and the air conditioning was blowing too strongly which was the reason for the adjustments.

The driver was furious and ordered See to get out of his car shortly after shouting:

“You touch my air con without my permission. You should have asked me ‘Can i lower it?’ then i would have allowed you too”

See refused to get out of the car and insisted that the driver drop him off at the selected destination. The driver had threatened to call the cops on See and lost his temper and said “People ask you to get out of the car yet you still sit in it. Thick skin! People tell you to get out, means get out”

Shocked at the behaviour of the driver, See then ordered the driver to stop at a nearby police station to which the driver agreed on. “I’ll ask the police to pull you out!” said the driver.

As soon as the driver stopped at a parking lot where a police station was nearby, the driver began to point and scream violently at See to chase him out of the car. The driver immediately sped off after See had gotten out of the vehicle.

According to mothership, the driver was already driving in an odd manner during the journey as he kept fiddling with his GPS instead of paying attention to the traffic ahead.

See filed a report against the ‘rude’ driver to which the company replied and apologised stating that the driver will be suspended and necessary actions will be taken against him. See was also offered a 10% discount voucher. See claims that he is still not satisfied with the overall outcome of the situation and the response from the company.