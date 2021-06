A DELTA Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta had to be diverted after an off-duty airline employee made threats to “take the plane down” and attacked two flight attendants.

A video of the mid-flight drama on Saturday has gone viral. It shows passengers pinning down the man who has attempted to open the cabin door.

Oklahoma City Police Department said the man had repeatedly shouted that he would “take the plane down”.

The plane made an emergency landing in Oklahoma. Its flight to Atlanta resumed after being cleared by the police. No passengers were injured in the incident.

Watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GgrW2pTA9oo