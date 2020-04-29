PDRM investigating video of Rohingyas undergoing firearms training

PETALING JAYA: The police have released an update concerning investigations regarding a viral video where men claiming to be Rohingyas were threatening Malaysians.

The video in which these men used racial slurs against the Malaysian community has resulted in discomfort and anger among locals.

According to a press release by the police, the Facebook account which uploaded the video belonged to a user called ‘Villain Vicky’ who was a Rohingya who lived in Malaysia but now resides in Wisconsin, US.

“The men in the video directed their anger towards a community claiming that they were provoked first. However towards the end of the video, the men clarified that the anger was actually meant for a Rohingya NGO,”

“The men felt that a member of the NGO was trying very hard to be a local,” Commissioner Datuk Huzir Bin Mohamed said.

He also added that the men also showed a video of themselves undergoing firearms training to protect themselves.

“The suspects also threatened to shoot anyone who trespassed into their territory,” Datuk Huzir added.

The police acknowledged that these videos have resulted in misunderstanding among various parties, but also urged the public not to speculate on any matters currently being investigated.