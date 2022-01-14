Penampang traffic cop wins praise for unclogging drain

BACK in 2019, a video went viral showing a traffic cop in Kuala Lumpur going the extra mile while on duty. The officer, in full uniform, was seen going down on his hands and knees to remove debris from a drain that was causing flooding along Jalan Raja Chulan.

Now, another officer has been recorded doing the same thing, this time in the district of Penampang, Sabah.

In a video shared to the Penampang district police Facebook page, the officer, identified as Corporal Shah Erman, was shown crouched down inside a storm drain and using both his hands and a long stick to remove debris from a drainpipe by the side of a busy road.