PETALING JAYA: Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced on Twitter today that he just completed a National Security Council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

In the tweet, Chow also implied that the main focus of the meeting seems to be ‘restarting the economy’. Chow said: “Just completed the National Security Council meeting chaired by the Prime Minister at Putrajaya. The main focus is to restart the economy.”

The chief minister also teased a major announcement by a minister later this afternoon, but there was no mention of whether it would be by him or the prime minister.