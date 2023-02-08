Penang father reports abuse after teens caught kicking daughter in viral video

SINCE last week, July 30, a five-minute-forty-second video depicting a group of what appears to be teenagers abusing a girl has gone viral all over Facebook.

The incident on the Facebook video occurred in the stairway of an unidentified building, which was thought to be in Penang, Malaysia.

In the video, a female voice was heard speaking Mandarin, accusing the victim of having sex with someone and seeing the victim continuously asking for forgiveness.

The teenagers continued to gang up on the female, slapping and kicking her, alas the violence didn’t stop there.

The assault takes place as the victim is sitting down and leaning against the wall next to the stairway, as shown in the video. As a result, she nearly touches the wall’s jagged edges several times.

Furthermore, the perpetrators are heard on camera saying, “You are not wrong, but I just don’t like your face.” While, the victim is on her knees in front of them.

Over 3 million people have watched the since-deleted video, which has attracted a lot of negative attention from the general public.

According to Says, the father of the 24-year-old victim has denounced her attackers to the police in an effort to bring them to justice for the suffering she went through.

The Northeast District Police Chief ACP Soffian Santong also provided additional details on this case, stating that the victim had left her family’s house in December of last year due to family troubles and had not returned.

A person will always remember how you made them feel, so never treat someone in a way that you wouldn’t want to be treated. Assault and bullying will never be acceptable.

Please reach out for help before it’s too late. Here are some of your options:

• WAO Hotline: +603 3000 8858 (9 am – 5 pm)

• SMS/WhatsApp TINA: +6018 988 8058 (24 hours)

• Women’s Centre for Change (WCC) Penang: +011 3108 4001 (9 am-5 pm)