Penang is ready to face lawsuits for saving 1.8m Penangites: Batu Kawan MP

PETALING JAYA: The second day of the Conditional Movement Order (CMCO) is still seeing some tension between certain state governments and the federal government.

Yesterday, International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali warned states that refused to comply with the CMCO could face lawsuits by certain industry players.

One of these many states that are refusing is Penang, and Batu Kawan MP Kashturi Patto took to Twitter to explain that the state is ready to face lawsuits if it would mean saving the lives of 1.8 million Penangites. “The Penang state government and chief minister is ready to face litigation for protecting 1.8 million Penang residents,” Kashturi tweeted.