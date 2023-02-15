Penang mall ceiling collapsed on third floor due to heavy rainfall

A MALL in Penang had been barraged with rainwater as a result of a collapsed ceiling on the third floor.

The incident took place on Feb 14 on the mall’s third floor near a restaurant which caught the attention of diners who seized the opportunity to take pictures and videos.

In a Facebook reel uploaded by Penang My Hometown 我来自槟城 page, it was shown that not only the ceiling near the restaurant collapsed but it happened at another outlet nearby the restaurant which left the area flooded with rainwater.

The next day, the shopping mall’s management had responded to the unfortunate incident through a statement uploaded on their Facebook page.

“The affected areas have been cleaned up and all tenants are open today as usual. Please be advised that one section of Level three is currently cordoned off for maintenance works,” the mall said in their statement.

Despite the potentially risky situation at hand, netizens managed to crack a joke in reference to Valentine’s Day and how couples got to ‘enjoy’ an indoor waterfall and of course some others have pointed out the grave consequences if an elderly person were to slip and fall.