On 8 September, a viral video broke the hearts of many netizens online. The video was shared by a person who might be also a patient at the Penang General Hospital. In the video shared by Oriental Daily, a critically ill man who’s suffering from Covid-19 sadly uttered, “Bye bye” over and over while lying on the hospital bed.

Screenshot from video

Speaking in Hokkien, the person recording the video explained that a nurse helped the sickly patient to video call his family one last time to bid farewell. The thought of saying his potential last words without seeing his family members face-to-face was heartbreaking for everyone.