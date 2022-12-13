Penang’s RM100m hotel, The George, to be fully operational by year-end

THE George, a colonial concept five-star hotel in Penang, is expected to be fully operational by the end of this month.

Managing director Catherine Teoh said the hotel is owned and run by Venice Sdn Bhd which has invested RM100 million in constructing the property, Bernama reports.

She said the overall construction took five years to complete and the hotel consists of 92 rooms including 30 suites.

“All of the rooms and suites have modern facilities and amenities, beautifully restored while keeping their classic and humble charm.

“The steam bath, gym and saltwater swimming pool with exquisite landscaping are added benefits for our guests,” Teoh told the reporters at the soft opening of the hotel by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow yesterday.

She said the targeted customers of the hotel are both local and international tourists as it is located within the heritage area of Penang.

Teoh stated that the hotel plans to expand its business by having an annexe building to provide facilities such as a conference meeting room, spa and more.