Penangite sells subsidised cooking oil mixed with prayer oil to consumers

RECENTLY, a man from Penang, was arrested by the authorities after he was found mixing oil used for prayer purposes with subsidised cooking oil, before selling it on to consumers.

Quoting the Chief Enforcement Officer of KPDNHEP Penang, A. Mogan, Astro Awani reports that the suspect was detained during a raid in Taman Seri Murni in Sungai Dua, Penang on Tuesday.

Investigators confiscated a total of 272 kilograms of subsidised polybag cooking oil, alongside 952 kilograms of subsidised cooking oil that were already deposited into yellow industrial containers.

The suspect is believed to have also mixed cooking oil with prayer oil, which isn’t meant to be consumed, before selling it on to consumers at a rate of RM6 to RM8 per kilo. Keep in mind that the subsidised rate for polybag cooking oil is set at RM2.50 per kilo.