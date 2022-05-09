Perak authorities enforced e-bike ban, UTAR students left confused

LAST month, the Transport Ministry announced a ban on e-scooters and e-bikes on the road.

At the state level, many states, including Perak, have announced a similar ruling whereby the use of micro-mobility vehicles are prohibited.

In a statement, Kampar police’s Traffic Enforcement Division said Personal Mobility Devices and Personal Mobility Aids are banned on the road and one can be fined RM2,000 or jailed for up to 6 months if found offending the rule.

“At this period of time, Kampar IPD Traffic Enforcement Division will conduct one-week-long advocacy in Kampar district to educate the public about the dangers of using Micro-mobility Vehicles on the road. Enforcement actions will start being implemented after that period,” the statement said.

Following the announcement, university students were confused if they are still allowed to use their e-bikes around the housing area or inside the campus.

According to the infographics posted by the SRC UTAR Kampar Campus on 5 May, students are allowed to ride e-bikes to school, but they need to “push the e-bike to cross the main road”.