Petrol station staff harassed by rude customer for card points despite not following procedures

WORKING in customer service can be challenging, as it requires dealing with different types of individuals’ needs and behaviors. Therefore, customers should always respect and treat customer service staff kindly.

Unfortunately, a woman working at a petrol station in Penang had an unpleasant experience with a condescending customer.

The woman, Kayshita, recounted her experience on TikTok, explaining that a man wanted her to swipe his card to collect points.

She informed him that he had to make the transaction at the counter first.

The customer claimed that he could collect the points after filling up his car in Kuala Lumpur.

However, Kayshita explained that he was in Penang and that the process was different there.

“This man, he came in and he already poured petrol in his vehicle already and then tells me that he wants to collect points for his card.

“Then, I told him he cannot do so. Over here, you have to scan or swipe the card and then fill up the vehicle then only he will get the points,” she explained.

“I spoke in perfect English. I have a band five in MUET, like I know how to speak in English and he said ‘Can’t you understand my simple English?’

“You are the one who did not understand when I said that there is no such thing here. Why would we want to keep your points? Think for a bit here. If I knew that I can give you your points, I would have given your points,” she added.

Kayshita also mentioned that she had to explain the process of earning said card points thrice.

According to World of Buzz, she said that the man claimed that he worked for the card’s company and pestered her multiple times to swipe the card for points and adding that he threatened to report her to the higher ups at the main headquarters.

“I’m not scared if he really reports me.

“I knew I wasn’t at fault. I had to defend myself and the rules we have. If he really works with the company, he should understand the rules and procedures too,” she clarified.

Kayshita also mentioned that she was upset at the whole interaction as the man continually hinted at her being supposedly “uneducated” and from a low class background.

“What he said really hurt me. He talked to me like as if I was uneducated and not from a good background. I know that these are the challenges of working in such a place but that is still not an excuse for someone to treat you any less than human.

“Do not look down on those working in customer service because without us, you would not have anyone to help and ‘serve’ you,” the vexed employee concluded in her video.