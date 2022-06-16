Plus-sized Ultraman receives love from cosplay fans, netizens

EARLIER this week, images of a contestant at a cosplay event in Ipoh went viral on social media, sparking some intense reactions from Malaysian netizens.

The photos showed cosplayer Asyraf Akashi dressed up as Ultraman Dyna, on his way to take part in the Cosplay Party event which was held in Ipoh Mall over the weekend of June 11-12.

He was one of the many participants who joined the cosplay competition, and various videos of Asyraf’s performance showed the packed crowd erupting in cheers of support as he took his place on stage.

For his performance, Asyraf delivered several classic poses to the tune of Kimi Dake O Mamoritai (You Alone I Want to Protect), a song from the Ultraman Dyna series.

The competition’s judges praised Asyraf’s performance, while also suggesting that he work on improving the details of his suit for future competitions.

The response from netizens was overwhelmingly positive, with many praising his confidence and courage to go onstage to perform. While there were a few negative comments, they were largely outnumbered by those showing support for Asyraf.

Local artist Keith Chong Kah Hwee even drew a piece of fanart featuring Asyraf in his Ultraman Dyna suit, which was accompanied by the hashtags #RespectSalute and #TrueHero.