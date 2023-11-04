‘Pocong’ attacked, imprisoned following ‘funny’ Indonesian prank

WE have all come across funny pranks, some honestly better than the other. This is a story about a man who played a practical joke on someone in Indonesia and another man was supposed to be his terrified target.

A man in Indonesia played a prank on another man by dressing up as a “Pocong” and covering himself in a white sheet, with some white powder on his face. However, his intended victim wasn’t having it and kicked him right away, causing the prankster to drop to the ground. It turns out that the “Pocong” was actually the one who ended up being terrified instead of his target. The teenager was taken to the police station after receiving a good amount of beatings.

The incident drew mixed reactions from netizens, with some saying it was an insensitive joke that needed to be reprimanded and sanctioned, while others questioned why the prankster was beaten so badly.

“Where is his fault why he got beaten like that?”

Last but not least, to all the practical jokers out there, this was the epitome of horrible luck. Do take safety measures to avoid hurting yourself when pranking.