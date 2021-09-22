Police are looking for dangerous cyclist tailgating a lorry trailer

Police in Kuantan are looking for a cyclist who rode dangerously close behind a lorry trailer on September 17.

In a video believed to be taken along Jalan Kuantan-Gambang, a lorry driver recorded a cyclist riding close to a lorry trailer in front of him.

The 2-minute video showed the lorry trailer speeding up, perhaps to put distance between the lorry and the cyclist. However, the cyclist only pedalled faster to keep up. According to Wapcar, this type of cycling is known as drafting.