Police hunting for 2 who urinated under tree at Customs, Immigration complex

POLICE are tracking down two men for alleged indecent behaviour after they urinated under a tree near the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Johor.

According to FMT, police were alerted with the incident after several pictures involving the duo went viral on social media.

Checks found that the incident took place near the entryways for light vehicles entering Malaysia from Singapore,

The case is being investigated under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act, which carries a maximum fine of RM100.