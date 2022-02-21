Police investigating commotion between two groups at Perak hospital

OVER the weekend, videos went viral of a commotion that occurred at the emergency zone of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh, Perak.

You can watch the videos here.

The videos showed a large number of Indian men shouting Tamil expletives at one of the hospital’s security guards, while other security guards attempted to form a barrier to stop them from entering the building.

The video reached the climax when a car driven by an unknown person sped towards the group, causing everyone to briefly disperse, while some of the men could be seen grabbing traffic cones and hurling them at the car.

Several other videos, which occurred after the main commotion, showed a large number of police personnel and cars at the hospital.

In a statement released later, Perak Police Chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid explained that the incident in the videos that went viral were a continuation of another incident that occurred earlier.

Apparently, the entire incident was sparked by an assault that occurred at an area in Buntong. A man had used a sharp weapon and three people were injured, who were then treated at the hospital.

The second incident was triggered when the group of men in the viral videos attempted to send the injured victims to the hospital, but were stopped by security guards as too many people wanted to enter the emergency zone.

“The cause of the incident is suspected to be due to a misunderstanding between two families about a romance and the case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing serious injury,” the police chief added.