Police probing PJ road bully viral video

THE POLICE is investigating a video that went viral on Twitter involving a road-bullying incident in Petaling Jaya yesterday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the department had called the victim and a witness to the police station to facilitate the probe.

The video, which was uploaded by Twitter user @zabedabedoo yesterday at 11.58am shows a driver ordering another driver to pull over.

An argument ensued after both drivers got out of their cars.

The driver who ordered the other to pull over then heads back to his vehicle and pulls out a long rotan, threatening to hit the other with it.

Any witnesses to the incident are requested to call the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters at 03-7966 2222.