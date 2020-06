PETALING JAYA: Pictures posted by Facebook page Negri Sembilan Kini yesterday showed the beaches of the coastal town littered with trash.

“During the Movement Control Order (MCO) and the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), the beaches looked clean and pristine, but only after three days of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) the beaches are littered with garbage,” the post said.

Netizens commenting on the post nodded in agreement, with one commenter saying: “They should continue the MCO, they give us freedom and this is what we do.”