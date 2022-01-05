PPVs no longer accepting walk-ins for booster shots

ACCORDING to ProtectHealth Corporation, the government company which manages the immunisation programme, off-site vaccination centres (PPV) will no longer be accepting walk-ins for Covid-19 booster shots.

The new policy was made clear following reports of overcrowding and SOP breach at several PPVs in the Klang Valley.

According to ProtectHealth CEO Datuk Dr Anas Alam Faizli, the public must now wait for their booster appointment via MySejahtera, and only those with appointments on their MySejahtera app would be entertained at the centres.

However, he added that those who are eligible or urgently seeking booster shots but have not received an appointment may contact the nearest PPV to register and be put on the waitlist.

You can search for your preferred or nearest registered PPV at vaksincovid.protecthealth.com.my/find and register to be on the waitlist by calling or emailing them.

The public is advised to register at only one centre to avoid double booking.

Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, said that new variants will keep coming out and added that the public will possibly have to get revaccinated annually.

Just recently, after the development of the Omicron variant, the Ministry of Health has started studying the need for a fourth booster shot.