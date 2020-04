The customer even claimed that he was Ginnyboy from Youtube.

Recently, a woman received 20 orders of burger from a customer, only for it to turn out to be a prank.

RESTAURANT owners have been doing everything they can from selling food online to delivering them to customers’ doorsteps in order to survive during movement control order (MCO).

The order which costed her RM140 was supposed to be delivered to the customer and they agreed to meet up.

The woman asked the fake customer to transfer the money beforehand but the customer claimed they do not know the steps of online banking.

The woman agreed to let him pay in cash upon delivery, but when she was about to meet the customer, the latter revealed that the order was just a prank and she can eat all the burger herself.

The incident was shared on Facebook and they urged business owners to always ask customers to transfer money before making their orders.

The prankster who used the name Ginnyboy could also invite people to hate on a real Youtuber with the name Jinnyboy.

The real Jinnyboy has come forward to say that it was not him behind the prank and the prank was such a horrible thing to do during this time of crisis.