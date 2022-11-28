Preachers slammed for relaying false information

RECENTLY, a pair of religious clerics came under fire on social media due to a video clip spreading questionable information about milk.

The couple’s livestream depicting their controversial claims that over-consuming milk will lead to vision problems was screen recorded and shared on Twitter by @Uyushh who criticised their controversial claims online.

“The other day they said that taking painkillers is a ticket to hell. Now it’s milk?,

“This couple keeps on spreading nonsense the more they are on social media. These people need to be banned as they are tarnishing Islam’s image, making it seem like a difficult religion,” she said.

Her Twitter post managed to garner traction and netizens were quick to slam the clerics for spreading false information.

“The male ustaz has vision problems since he is wearing glasses. Perhaps he drank too much milk?,” a netizen said.

“In all my years of studying optometry, I have never come across the theory of over-consumption of milk causing vision problems,” another netizen quipped.

“The government needs to monitor these religious clerics who spread information like this on social media or in public,” a netizen suggested.