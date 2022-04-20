Pregnant woman nearly trampled at YouTuber’s run-for-cash event

THE Inforoadblock Facebook group recently shared videos of a pregnant lady nearly being trampled by a mob.

The incident occured at a run-for-cash event organised by popular YouTuber Isa Isarb, which took place at the Garden Arena in Rawang, Selangor on Tuesday.

Isa Isarb is known for organising stunts or tasks for his fans to ‘compete’ in return for cash, and the Tuesday event was supposed to see participants race to a location in order to win RM10,000.

Apparently, the YouTube event was only open to male participants. One distressing video shows the start of the run, in which metal gates are open and participants pour out onto the sports field. Among them is the lady, who is pushed against a table beside the gate and falls to the ground, clutching her stomach.

A man in a green t-shirt, said to be her husband, immediately starts shouting and moves to protect her, all the while yelling at other participants, pushing some of them away. The woman was able to sit up, but appeared shaken.

In other videos, Isa Isarb could be seen apologising to the man for the incident.

Many netizens chastised the man for bringing his pregnant wife to the event, which was solely for male participants, and criticised the woman for putting herself and her baby in danger.

Others trashed the YouTuber for organising such event.

“Stupid programme organised by stupid people, for stupid people,” one mentioned.

Watch the videos here.

What do you think of this issue?