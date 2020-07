12-year-old Malaysian Youtuber Aryanna Alyssa Dezek bought her dream car, a Toyota Vellfire with her earnings from Youtube!

The preteen singer started her Youtube channel since she was four years old and spent an estimated RM250,000 on her dream car.

“I felt so happy when I bought my dream car that can be used for work purposes and to share with my family. It’s also a reward for myself for working hard,” she said.

Alyssa also thanked her fans from Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei and the Philippines for their constant support and Youtube for helping her connect with fans.

She has over 3.06million subscribers on Youtube. Her video Lagu Untuk Kamu is her highest viewed video with over 60 million views.