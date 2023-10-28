“Price is for T20 only”: M’sian charged RM200 for chap fan for 6 people

Chap fan is a meal well-loved by Malaysians – being a wallet-friendly choice for meals especially within the working class in the country.

But many have complained about the well-loved meal is not as budget-friendly as it used to be and this woman’s recent experience at an economy rice eatery adds to the list of grouses.

Content creator Marrisa Wong recounted her expensive episode dining in an economy rice eatery in Cheras on her Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cw4Fs9Ox5Id/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link) post recently.

The grand total for six people came to a whopping RM200.

“No Michelin star but the price is for T20 only,” she said in her Instagram reel.

Based on the video, Marissa and her dining companions seemed to have taken the usual fare of rice, meat and vegetables which on average would cost RM8 to RM9 per person at any other chap fan eatery.

They also added a piece of fish to share which, according to her, cost “RM40, at least for the small one”.

Marissa concluded in the video that she thought the food was “good” however it did not “fit the environment” of the eatery.

Netizens chimed in, advising Marissa that the eatery was well-known amongst locals for being “cut-throat” with their prices.

Marissa added that the chap fan stall owner claimed that they use fresh ingredients to make their food, World of Buzz (https://worldofbuzz.com/rm200-for-6-people-msian-pays-shocking-price-for-mixed-rice-at-viral-cheras-restaurant/) reported.

