Pricey water bottles stir up netizens’ ire

LAST week, government officials somehow managed to irk Malaysians twice over the same issue.

On Monday (Jan 31), the Prime Minister’s Office shared a slickly-produced video on its Twitter page announcing its decision to drop the ceiling price of chicken ... by 20 sen.

If the measly price reduction wasn’t morbidly funny enough, during the video, netizens noticed that while at the meeting table, the officials were being served Evian water bottles to drink.