Father Tim Pelc of St Ambrose Parish in Michigan became wildly popular online after a picture showed him using a squirt gun to bless parishioners while maintaining social distancing measures.

He wanted to do something special for the families for Easter and came up with the creative idea. The squirt gun is believed to be filled with Holy Water and a friend of the priest who’s a doctor supplied the face shield, mask and rubber gloves as further precautions.

According to BuzzFeed News, Pelc admitted that he was a little concerned about how the Vatican might react to the pictures but said he haven’t heard anything yet.

Nevertheless, his idea was well-received by his “pretty wacky mind and pretty accepting congregation.”

His popularity has also spurned tons of memes, portraying the priest as a monster slayer armed with a small water gun or being featured in a film poster. Based on these memes below, it seems like vampire slayers should really learn from Father Pelc.