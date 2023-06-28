Primary school student allegedly put in makeshift cage as punishment

AS a teacher to young children, disciplining them will be a part of the teaching process to ensure that they are well-behaved students. However, boundaries must be set on these discipline tactics.

It has been said that certain extreme disciplinary methods may prove to be more harmful than helpful.

A parent’s concern over a Negeri Sembilan primary school’s ‘time-out’ corner has triggered much scrutiny online, with the added worry of the presence of an electrical box being a safety hazard for the children.

The father, Azuan Abd Ghafar, shared on Twitter some screenshots of an interaction in his seven-year-old child’s class WhatsApp groupchat regarding students who have been allegedly put in a makeshift cage as punishment.

One of the parents had inquired in the group, upon finding out that their young child was put in the makeshift cage as punishment by a teacher.

“Oh my God. What is this? The child is put in a cage complete with an electrical box. God knows what will happen if some kid plays with it.

“No matter what, these are just standard one students. The teacher does not have to take such extreme measures,” Azuan said in his post.

It came to the point when Azuan’s child, who is now in Standard One, showed less enthusiasm when going to school compared to how happy he was going to kindergarten.

He speculated that his child may have been put in that “cage” or saw friends punished that way.

FMT reported that the Education Ministry will look into the matter, with its minister, Fadhlina Sidek, briefly responding “I’ll check first”.

Not only that, FMT had approached Azuan for further details of the incident where he said that the student who was put in the metal cage was his friend’s son, who had already taken up his concerns to the state education department.

“The boy’s father went to the school today to confront the teachers.

“He also lodged a complaint with the state education department,” he said.

It was also believed that the makeshift cage had been in the school for some time, according to a netizen who claimed to have studied there.

“The cage was there when I was in standard one or two, if I’m not mistaken. At the time, it was used for an event’s exhibition.

“I believe that it was used to put naughty students in but it was not locked anyway, so we could come out anytime,” the netizen said.