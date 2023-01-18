Primary school teacher discovers vape in standard three students bags

WITH the number of dangerous content children nowadays are exposed to online, it is terrifying to think about what they will do after being exposed to it, seeing that such content is much less unrestricted, almost to the point of normalisation.

Recently, a primary school teacher discovered that his young students have been bringing vapes and cosmetic products to school.

The teacher, Mohd Fadli Salleh, who had previously touched on the flaws in the country’s educational system, called on the parents to carry out a thorough spot check on their children’s’ school bags.

“Parents, please be sure to check your childrens’ bags. Some of them have brought makeup, and some have also brought vapes.

“These children are only in Standard 3 and 4, and they are already bringing vapes to school,” Fadli said in his Facebook post.

The teacher’s Facebook post had gained traction of 13,000 likes and 837 comments at the time of writing. Netizens, especially parents, have shared their experiences and concerns in his post.

“I always spot check my childrens’ bags that it has become a daily routine. My daughter is a prefect in her school told me that there were eight female Standard 5 students punished due to vaping,” a netizen shared.

“Yes. I always check my child’s bag. The latest news in my son’s school (he is in standard 3 now) is that one of his female friends brought a vape to school and was seen vaping in the school toilets,” another netizen said.

“There is a standard one student around my area who brags about being able to vape and hangs it around his neck like it is something to be proud of,” another netizen added.