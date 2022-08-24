Prisons department: No special treatment for Najib

THE prisons department has refuted rumours that former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak will receive special treatment at Kajang Prison.

In a Facebook post today, the department urged netizens not to trust social media posts showing a picture of a spacious and clean “prison cell”.

“Stop the spread of fake information,“ the department said in a statement today.

Najib was sent to Kajang Prison after the Federal Court quashed his appeal and upheld his sentence in the SRC International Sdn Bhd case.