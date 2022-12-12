Private sector employee ignored by mother for rejecting government job

A PRIVATE sector worker’s mother has given the individual the silent treatment as the person have taken up a job in said sector which pays higher than the government job.

Recently, a Twitter account @ConfessTweetMY had posted an anonymous confession revealing that the individual’s mother had been giving the victim the cold shoulder due to not heeding her advice in securing a government job.

The confessor said they took a variable loan under the Malaysian Public Service Department (JPA), which will convert their loan into a scholarship if they chose the government sector.

“The loan which I applied for under JPA will convert my loan into a scholarship if I chose to work for the government. If I chose to be under the private sector, I will have to pay for half of the loan,” the confessor explained.

They went for a mandatory JPA interview with the Malaysian Public Services Commission (SPA) eventhough they have been working in the private sector for two years.

“I have been working in the private sector for two years already and my basic monthly income is RM 5,000 not inclusive of the company’s side projects that can sometimes reach up to RM 10,000 to RM 17,000,” they said.

The anonymous person added that they rejected the SPA offer after the interview due to their low starting salary of RM 3,000.

“During the interview, I tried to play dumb so that they will drop me but I still got the offer,” they said.

They went on to say that their siblings also worked under the government and their mother expects them to do the same however, the low salary of RM 3,000 will not be enough for their financial commitments.

“I would not be able to deduct anything off with such a meager income as I have my loans to pay off and I have to put some aside for my savings as well,” they said.

They lamented that they do not know how else to convince their mother and on top of that, she has been ignoring the confessor for several months.

“The RM 2,000 I give my mother as her monthly allowance has been transferred back to me,” they said at the end of their post.