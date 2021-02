This article first appeared in theSun Buzz edition HERE

Priyanka Chopra Jonas reminisces about the time her fellow colleague Hrithik Roshan helped her late father Dr Ashok Chopra who was diagnosed with cancer.

In her recently released memoir titled Unfinished, Priyanka shared that Hrithik Roshan did everything he could to get the best treatment for Dr Chopra.

Hrithik managed to get them to London immediately where Dr Chopra could receive the best medical care. The actor made calls to his connections in Air India and booked a flight for them.

An excerpt from the memoir reads:

“Incredibly, Hrithik who is hugely successful in the Hindi film industry got on the phone and used his connections at Air India to arrange for my father’s immediate flight to London.”

“If we hadn’t had people around us who were so kind and so willing to act on our behalf - Hrithik and his father, Rakesh Sir, our family in Boston - I doubt that my father would have made it. There’s no way I can ever express my gratitude adequately to them, but it is deep and it is enduring,“ she wrote in the book.

However, her father passed in 2013 and the actress wrote how heartbroken she was. As such, the memoir is dedicated to her dad.