Probe initiated on video showing Singaporean bribing police patrolmen (Video)

POLICE have initiated investigations on a video allegedly of a Singaporean man bribing police patrolmen near a shopping centre on Jalan Pudu here on Sunday.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said yesterday that the video was posted on a Facebook account, and initial investigations revealed that it occurred near the Lalaport shopping centre at about 12.30pm.

He said investigations are ongoing, and police will take stern action against its personnel if the allegations turn out to be true.

Noor Dellhan urged those with information on the case to contact ASP Jaya Dalloh of the police integrity and standard compliance department at 014-6396758 or 03-26002222 or the nearest police station.

The video which is believed to have been taken from the rear dashcam of the Singaporean’s car showed the man standing next to a police patrol car with its registration number clearly visible.

According to the Facebook posting, the Singaporean claimed that he was flagged down by the patrolmen who apparently told him that he had no visa to enter the city, did not possess a Malaysian driving license, and drove against traffic.

The man also claimed that he had left his passport in his hotel room and carried a copy of it which the policemen did not want to accept.

He alleged that the cops had told him that he could “treat” them if he did not want to be arrested.

The foreigner also claimed that the video showed him throwing the bribe money into the patrol car as ordered by the cops, who also told him not to place his hands inside the vehicle.

Watch the video here.