Professor pushes elderly mother off terrace; Arrested after caught by CCTV video

A few years ago, a video surfaced showing a 36-year-old assistant professor pushing his 64-year-old mother while they were on the terrace of his apartment block.

Three months after an elderly woman’s death was initially reported as suicide, the city police reportedly discovered that she had actually been murdered by her own son.

According to the police, the leaked video depicts a 36-year-old assistant professor pushing his 64-year-old mother from the terrace of his apartment block because he was ‘fed up’ with her condition.

According to sources, the son was seen forcibly carrying the elderly mother up a flight of stairs before going back to his flat by himself.

The housing society watchman immediately hurried up to Sandeep’s flat door to alert him of the fall, and the son then rushed down while displaying horror.

They reportedly received an anonymous letter claiming that her death was actually a murder rather than a suicide.

While the CCTV video made it abundantly evident that Jayshree was suffering from a terminal illness and could not possibly scale the terrace wall to jump. She had experienced a brain haemorrhage, which had impacted her entire body.

Sandeep, the professor, admitted to the police that he was tired of her deteriorating health. While promptly making the decision to end her life.

There were frequent arguments between Sandeep and his wife because of her condition.

Additionally, neighbours reported to police that they frequently engaged in bitter fights during which his mother, Jayshree, was verbally attacked.

At the end of this rollercoaster, Sandeep was charged with killing his frail mother, as he was unable to handle it any longer and she was too weak to even defend herself.

How does one do this to his own mother? Let me know what you think.