Program organiser slammed for allegedly tricking students with bread, water put in fast food packaging

The students did not deserve this

FAST FOOD remains a universal joy for a child and even adults as it is at times considered a special treat amongst Malaysians. Naturally, one would be ecstatic at receiving such a delicious treat but not for this school student after discovering some dissapointing contents after opening the fast food packaging. A school teacher Abdul Muiez shared on Facebook that a parent told him of the incident, following their child’s participation in a state level program, said to be hosted by the state education department.

The school children who attended the program were anticipating some fried chicken as indicated on the fast food packaging, just to find an abysmal offering of a bun and a bottle of mineral water. “One of the children who went there told me that a student’s expression changed so much after opening the box. They looked so excited before that. “Do not give false hope to children. Hopefully, the organisers would be more considerate after this,” the parent said to Muiez.