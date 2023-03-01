PTPTN logo design for university program taken down

AS LARGE corporations and organisations go, image is everything and can determine others’ outlooks on the establishments. With that said, there have been several occasions where logo designing for a company can go terribly wrong.

World Of Buzz reported that a university removed a post uploaded on social media due to a logo that seemed akin to a curse word.

A local university had taken down its Facebook post promoting a finance and career development program due to the program’s logo ‘What the FLICK?’, with the word ‘FLICK’ that invited some controversy over its appearance.

The FLICK logo is an acronym for “Financial Literacy and Career Development”, which is for a program held by the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) held together with the university’s Deputy Vice Chancellor’s Department (Student Affairs).

After the post was removed, the university updated their side of the story with a statement posted on their website stating that PTPTN had designed the logo.

“Our university received complaints regarding the official logo design of the Financial Literacy and Career Development program that went viral on various social media platforms on December 30, 2022.

“Please be informed that the logo was the official logo of the program by PTPTN,” the statement clarified.

The two-day program held by PTPTN in collaboration with the university was part of PTPTN’s corporate social responsibility in supporting graduants’ marketability.

It was aimed to provide exposure to the final year students, who are PTPTN borrowers, on financial literacy and market opportunities after graduation.