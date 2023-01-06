Pudgy cat survives fall from six-storey apartment building and car rear windscreen crash

EVEN though cats are said to have nine lives we cannot take that information for granted that they can survive from dangerous situations.

A chunky cat from Thailand recently got very lucky after having fallen down several storeys and crashed into the rear windscreen of a car.

The lucky cat, named Shifu, was found by a man, Apiwat Toyothaka, after being alerted by his condominium management of the cat’s presence in his car.

“I was informed that there was a cat in my car at 7am. When I asked how the cat got there, I was told that the 8.5 kilogram (kg) cat fell from the sixth floor and crashed into my car’s rear windshield,” he said in his Facebook post.

After inspecting the damage, Apiwat found the much frightened feline in the car amidst the glass shards.

According to Thai news portal, The Nation, the 8.5 kilogram Shifu was seen hanging on to a sixth floor balcony before plunging down, as depicted in the security cameras of the apartment building.

It is said that Shifu the cat had hit the third floor balcony briefly before ultimately falling down some more, crashing into Apiwat’s car.

In another update on his Facebook page, Apiwat confirmed that Shifu’s medical examination showed that the cat did not suffer from any major injuries besides losing two inches of its claws from the incident.

The cat’s owner, according to the same report by The Nation, was fined 1,000 baht (RM132.53) by the apartment building management for housing a pet in the vicinity and will house Shifu at her relative’s house.

Meanwhile, the car’s damages have been covered by insurance and all is well between Apiwat and Shifu’s owner.