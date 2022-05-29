Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead

RENOWNED Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, who had joined the Congress before the Punjab elections, has been shot dead, Indian Express reports.

The incident occurred a day after the Punjab Police Department removed the protection of 424 persons, including Punjabi artist Sidhu Moose Wala.

Sidhu Moosewala was rushed to the hospital by locals of Jawaharke village but he was declared dead by the doctors upon arrival.

Moose Wala had contested the Assembly polls on a Congress ticket from Mansa.

He was reportedly defeated by AAP’s Dr Vijay Singla with a margin of 63,323 votes.

Hailing from Moosa, a village in Mansa district, Moose Wala had joined the Congress amid much fanfare in November last year.

With Congress granting him ticket from Mansa Assembly constituency, then sitting Mansa MLA, Nazar Singh Manshahia, had revolted against the party saying that he would oppose the candidature of the controversial singer.