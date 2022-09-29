Python captured after swallowing adult goat

A 6M PYTHON was captured in Felda Inas in Kulai when it could not leave an animal enclosure after swallowing an adult female goat.

Kulai Fire and Rescue Department acting chief senior officer Bakhtiar Selamat told The Star Online that they received a call from the goat’s owner at 7.21am yesterday.

The caller said he heard a loud noise coming from the animal pen.

The python could not leave the pen because of its distended belly.

The snake was later released far into the jungle.

A video of the incident was recorded and uploaded to the Orang Kulai Facebook page.