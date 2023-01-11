Python slithers on car windscreen, M’sian couple calls the reptile ‘cute’

HAVE you ever seen the movie Snakes on a Plane? Let’s be honest, it was terrifying and nightmare inducing.

Instead of a plane, a Malaysian couple recently found themselves staring in horror after a huge python crawled out of the bonnet of their car and proceeded to slither onto the windscreen.

The 2-minute-48-second video posted on X by user @Cikgu_Anep showed the couple’s terrifying encounter with the reptile. Instead of panicking (like many of us would have done), the duo remained calm and felt sorry for the python’s predicament.

In the video, the couple can be heard sympathising with the reptile. The woman advised the man to drive slowly to ensure that the animal would not fly off the car.

Meanwhile, the man was concerned that the python would be killed when it appeared to be slithering towards the car’s right tyre.

The last thing we would think to call a python is adorable but this woman even referred to the reptile as “cute” as it slithered to the side mirror following a failed attempt to leave the vehicle.

Thankfully for the reptile, the couple responsibly and carefully drove the car to the nearest fire station for assistance where the Cyberjaya Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) safely removed the snake.

What an unexpected adventure, for not just for the couple, but for the snake as well!