Queen ‘adopts’ Sarawakian girl with rare Werewolf Syndrome

IN September, Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah visited Sarawak where Her Majesty fell in love with a toddler born with an extremely rare condition, congenital generalised hypertrichosis, also known as werewolf syndrome.

The toddler, Missclyen Roland is a two-year-old girl with excessive facial and upper body hair and is born without nostrils.

Her path crossed with Tunku Azizah and Malaysian King, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, during their Majesties’ visit to Masjid Al-Falah near Kampung Penan Muslim on 10 Sept as part of the Discover Borneo Expedition (Program Kembara Kenali Borneo).

In the letter from Istana Negara, dated Oct 10, Raja Permaisuri Agong expressed her intention to cover Missclyen’s expenses as Roland’s guardian for her education.

Missclyen’s mother, Kak Na, expressed her heartfelt gratitude on her Facebook page.

“It feels like a dream,“ Kak Na wrote.

The Raja Permaisuri Agong will be covering Missclyen’s schooling expenses through you as her guardian along with the costs of treating her Hypertrichosis or werewolf syndrome.

How heartwarming for little Missclyen to have such support. Our Raja Permaisuri Agong has such a big heart, and is truly the people’s queen.